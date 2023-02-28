Home

Education

Indian Army Recruitment Rules Changed; Aspirants Can Apply Only Once A Year Under New Scheme. Details Here

Indian Army Recruitment Rules Changed; Aspirants Can Apply Only Once A Year Under New Scheme. Details Here

The registration process remains the same as earlier, and the candidates can either register using their Aadhaar Card or Class 10 certificate. The JIA website is now also linked with Digilocker for more transparency.

Indian Army Recruitment Rules Changed; Aspirants Can Apply Only Once A Year Under New Scheme. Details Here

Indian Army New Recruitment scheme: Army job aspirants can apply only once a year for recruitment rallies with a common entrance exam held first, an Army official said. Briefing reporters about various stages involved in the new recruitment scheme, Brigadier Jagdeep Chauhan Deputy Director General Recruiting (Rajasthan) said that the common entrance exam will be held first and the physical and medical exam of the qualified candidates will be held later.

In the earlier pattern of recruitment, the entrance exam used to be held after the physical test.

You may like to read

He emphasized that aspirants should apply between February 16 and March 15 this year and they apply only once a year for recruitment rallies.

The first phase of the new recruitment system includes recruitment notification, online registration, issue of admit cards, the conduct of the online Common Entrance Exam, publication of results and call-up.

The second phase involves admit card and biometric verification, physical fitness test, physical measurement test, medical examination and preparation of the final merit, he said.

Notably, the registration process remains the same as earlier, and the candidates can either register using their Aadhaar Card or Class 10 certificate. The JIA website is now also linked with Digilocker for more transparency.

Agniveer Recruitment: Key Details

CEE is being conducted at 176 locations across India.

The aspirants can select five exam locations and will be allotted one among their choices.

For online CEE, the fee is Rs 500 per candidate and half of the cost, Rs 250, borne by the Army.

According to the officials the online computerised CEE before the physical fitness test, physical measurement test and medical Tests would ensure that a much smaller number of candidates would be required to report for the recruitment rallies compared to the past.

Last year, the Army had said that the age bar of 23 years was a one-time relaxation given for the first Agniveer process. The army has also restored the upper limit for this year’s recruitment to 21 years, with the lower limit being 17 years and six months.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Under the PAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023, there are two categories of openings: technical and non-technical.

Candidates for the Agniveer Vayu Bharti 2023 must hold a 10th or 12th-grade diploma.

Make sure to verify the age requirements before registering because they are 17 to 22 years old as of the notification date for the IAF Recruitment.

The candidates must have diploma for the Technical Post after completing 12th grade in Science from an accredited school.

On agnipathvayu.cdac.in, you can complete the IAF Agniveer Vayu Application Form.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.