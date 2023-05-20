Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 DECLARED At joinindianarmy.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Home

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 Date: The Indian Army has declared the result for the Agniveer computer-based Common Entrance Exam (CEE) examination today, May 20, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared in the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment examination can download the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 by visiting the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

This year, the Indian Army Agniveer examination was conducted between April 17 to April 26, 2023. The exam was held at 375 examination centres at 176 locations across the country.

Official Websites to Check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023

joinindianarmy.nic.in

How to Check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023?

Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘CEE Results’ tab.

Step 3: Then click on the Agniveer CEE result 2023 link.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 5: The Agniveer 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result page.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.