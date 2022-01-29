Indian Army AMC Recruitment 2022: Army Medical Corps (AMC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Group C Posts. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 29 January to 04 February 2022. Applicants must apply through offline mode. The applications must be sent within 45 days from the date of publication of this notification. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other details.Also Read - Kerala SET Result 2022 Out on lbsedp.lbscentre.in; Download Via Direct Link Given Here

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application: within 45 days from the date of publication of the notification.

Vacancy Details

Group C: 47 Posts

Barber: 19

Chowkidar: 04

Cook: 11

LDC: 02

Washerman: 11

Indian Army AMC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Barber: 10th passed or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in barber’s trade job. Chowkidar – 10th passed or equivalent from recognized Board.

Cook: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

LDC: 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. English Typing@35w.p.m on computer OR Hindi Typing @ 30 w.p.m. on the computer, 35 words per minute and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.

Washerman: 10th passed or equivalent from recognized Board.

Indian Army AMC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply, candidates must be between 18 to 25 years.

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application along with a Postal Order of Rs. 100 in favour of “COMMANDANT AMC CENTRE AND COLLEGE LUCKNOW” to ‘The Commandant, AMC Centre & College, Lucknow (UP)- 226002’ within 45 days from the date of publication of the notification.