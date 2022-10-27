Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022: Army Ordnance Corps, Indian Army has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Material Assistant (MA). Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at aocrecruitment.gov.in. All posts/vacancies have All India Service Liability and candidates selected will be under a probationary period of two years. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 419 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can apply within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.Also Read - KCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in. Deets Inside

Indian Army AOC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to Apply: November 12, 2022

Indian Army AOC Vacancy

Material Assistant (MA): 419 posts

Indian Army AOC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Material Assistant (MA): Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any Discipline from any recognized Institution. B.Tech. degree/diploma in Engineering awarded by IGNOU to the students who were enrolled up to the academic year 2009- 10 shall be treated as valid, wherever applicable. Only online applications will be accepted after mandatory online registration by the applicants through different OTP-based authentication on Mobile and email ID.

Indian Army AOC Age Limit

Material Assistant (MA): Between 18 and 27 Years.

Indian Army AOC Selection Procedure

Depending on the number of applications received, the number of candidates for tests will be restricted by the system based short listing process based on the marks obtained in the prescribed minimum educational qualification for the post(s). For the post of Material Assistant the ratio will be 1:50. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection procedure through the recruitment drive.

HOW TO APPLY ONLINE AT aocrecruitment.gov.in?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before November 12, 2022, through the official website —aocrecruitment.gov.in.