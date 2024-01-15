Home

Indian Army Day 2024: Why Is It Celebrated, Know History, Significance And Celebration This Year

Today, on January 15, India its celebrating its 76th Army Day, to honour the contribution of the soldiers. Read more to know why Army Day is celebrated and what is its history and significance.

Indian Army

New Delhi: India is the second-most populated country in the world and to maintain the security of its nationals and safeguarding the borders of the nation, the frontline warriors, the soldiers of the Indian Army sacrifice their lives and fight for the country, without thinking about themselves or their family. To celebrate the spirit, dedication and efforts of these soldiers, January 15 is celebrated as ‘Indian Army Day’ every year. This year, i.e. in 2024, the 76th Indian Army Day is being celebrated in Lucknow; on this occasion, a Special Parade is also being performed and the salute will be taken by the Indian Army Chief. Read further to know why is Army Day celebrated, what is the history and significance of Indian Army Day…

Indian Army Day 2024: History

Indian Army Day is celebrated on January 15 each year since 1949. The Indian Army, known as the Royal Indian Army before, was established by the British on April 1, 1895 and after India got its independence on August 15, 1947, on January 15, 1949, General KM Cariappa became the first Commander-in-Chief of India, taking over rule of British Army Official General Sir Francis Roy Bucher. Since then, January 15 is celebrated as Bharat Sena Diwas or Indian Army Day each year.

Indian Army Day 2024: Significance

Also known as the Bhartiya Sena Diwas, the Indian Army Day is a day of grand celebration, a day to celebrate the brave soldiers of India who are ready to lay down their lives to keep our nation safe. This day is an ode to all those Indian Army soldiers, who are an example of grit, determination, bravery and true patriotism. The Indian Army Day aims at creating awareness among the youth of the nation, to join the Indian Army and selflessly serve the nation. The day also acts as the reinforcement of the military-civilian bond, which is a must for the safety of the country.

76th Indian Army Day: Indian Army Chief Extends Greetings

On the occasion of 76th Indian Army Day, General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff has extended his greetings and in his address, he has also paid homage to soldiers who had laid down their lives while serving the nation. “On the occasion of Army Day 2024, I convey my felicitations and warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, civilian employees, Veterans and their families. We solemnly remember and pay homage to our comrades who have laid down their lives in service of the nation. Their supreme sacrifice shall always inspire us,” he said.

“The Indian Army has a vital role to play in ensuring a stable and secure environment so that the nation’s progress continues unabated. Our resolve towards that must remain robust and grow stronger with each passing day. I urge each member of the ‘Olive Green’ fraternity to continue with an unwavering commitment to counter security threats to the nation,” he added.

President Murmu, Wishes Nation On Army Day

On Indian Army Day, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has addressed the Indian Army and has said, “”I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2024. The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring the country’s security. The Indian Army has always displayed professionalism during conflicts, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, national calamities and disasters. The exemplary leadership and selfless devotion exhibited by the men and women of the Indian Army is admirable.”

The President further added, “Today, we recall and salute the sacrifice of the brave hearts who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The country stands united in expressing solidarity with their families, who have endured the loss of their loved ones with courage and fortitude. I wish the Indian Army continued success in all its endeavours and convey my best wishes to its gallant soldiers, veterans and their families.”

PM Modi Extends Indian Army Day Greetings

PM Modi, in his message to Indian Army has said, “”Whether it is combating outside threats or helping out during the times of natural calamities, the brave soldiers of the Indian Army have undertaken their duty with courage. As a disciplined and powerful force the Indian Army has made a name for itself in the world. “In this Amrit Kaal, the nation is is making rapid strides towards a Viksit Bharat. The Indian Army along with being responsible for the security and stability of the nation is also playing a key role in nation building. I am confident the nation will draw from this strength and take the county to new heights.”

“On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication in protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience” the PM further said.

