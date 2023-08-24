Home

Indian Army MES Recruitment 2023: Candidates Can Apply At www.mes.gov.in

The Military Engineering Services recently issued a notification for MES Recruitment 2023 to invite applications for the 41822 vacancies under Group C.

The recruitment process has been divided into four parts including screening, written exam, medical exam, and interview.

For those willing to find a job in the government sector, a good piece of news awaits you. The Ministry of Defence has opened vacancies for 41,822 posts through the Military Engineering Services (MES). The recruiters are expected to start accepting applications soon through their official website. Going by the recently released notice, the recruitment drive aims to fill multiple positions such as architect cadre, barrack and store officer, supervisor, draughtsman, storekeeper, multi-tasking staff, and mate.

Applicants are advised to prepare themselves for several stages of the selection process, such as the document verification, the written examination, the medical examination, and the interview. The recruitment process has been divided into four parts including screening, written exam, medical exam, and interview. Those who pass the screening will be allowed to appear for the written exam, and those who qualify for the written exam will be eligible for the medical exam and the interview.

An advertisement including detailed information about the required educational qualification, eligibility, age limit, and selection process, along with important dates concerning the commencement of online application, last date and selection process will be shared shortly.

What Is The Education Qualification Required For MES 2023?

Talking about the eligible criteria for MES Recruitment 2023, the minimum educational qualification required to apply depends on the post. They would range from passing the 10th pass to the 12th pass, or any equivalent degree from recognised boards or universities.

What Is The Age Limit For MES 2023?

Shifting our focus to the age limit, candidates applying for MES 2023 should be between the ages of 18 to 25 years. However, certain relaxations have been provided for candidates belonging to reserved categories according to the rules set by the government.

How Can You Apply For Army MES Recruitment 2023 Online?

The candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online for the Army’s MES recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Military Engineer Services at www.mes.gov.in.

Step 2: Register yourself and look for the recruitment link.

Step 3: Select the position from the given fields Once you have chosen a position, click on ‘Apply Now’.

Step 4: Complete the MES Application form by filling out the necessary fields.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and finally hit the ‘submit’ button.

