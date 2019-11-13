Indian Army Officer Recruitment 2019: November 13 is the last date to apply for the recruitment of 12th pass candidates in the Indian Army. Interested and eligible candidates, who are yet to apply, can do so till Wednesday on the Army’s official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The registration process for the said recruitment drive began on October 15. Candidates should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) as primary subjects. Further, the aggregate marks in PCM should be at least 70%.

Steps to apply for Indian Army Officer Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Army’s official website joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Officers Entry-Apply/Login’

Step 3: Fill in the application form and upload all required documents

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download the application form and keep a copy for future use

Candidates can also clock on this link to access the register/login page directly.

A total of 90 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. However, the number of vacancies can also be changed depending on the training capacity at the training academy. This is because the number of vacancies can increase/decrease due to organisational requirement at that point of time.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the cutoff percentage decided, will have to further undergo the five-day Services Selection Board (SSB) interview from January 2020 onwards. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their Selection Centre but will have the option to choose SSB dates from among a group of dates on a first come first serve basis.

Those successful in SSB will finally undergo medical tests. Those who are finally selected will undergo training for five years.