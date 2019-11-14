Indian Army Recruitment 2019: November 14 is the late date to apply for the Indian Army’s 131st technical graduates course (TGC 131), commencing July 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for it on joinindianarmy.nic.in, which the Army’s official website. The online application link will be disabled at 12 PM on Thursday.

A total of 40 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Those selected will undergo training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for 49 weeks. The online application process began on October 16.

In order to apply, candidates have to be between 20-27 years of age as on July 1, 2020. They need to have passed the requisite Engineering course; those who are in their final year are also eligible to apply but will have to submit proof of passing by July 1, 2020 and degree certificate within 12 weeks of the commencement of the course at IMA.

Candidates will first be shortlisted on the basis of a cut-off percentage fixed by the Army’s Integrated headquarters. They will be intimated about their centre allotment on email. However, they will have the choice to decide their SSB dates from among a list of dates available on joinindianarmy.nic.in, on a first come first serve basis.

The selection process will comprise of the five-day Services Selection Board (SSB) interview (Stage 1 and 2) and a medical examination. Stage 1 will be held and result announced on the day of the candidates’ arrival, those who are unsuccessful will have to return that day itself. Those successful, however, will move to Stage 2. This will be followed by a medical examination.

Those found fit will finally be called up for the training program.