New Delhi: Indian Army Recruitment 2021 rally notification has been released for soldier general duty posts in women military police. Those who are eligible and interested in the position can get the details on the official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates must note that the Indian Army Recruitment 2021 rally for soldier general duty posts in women military police is scheduled to be held at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune, and Shillong.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 aims at fulfilling 100 vacant posts.

The last date to apply for the vacant posts is July 20, 2021. The eligible candidates will get their admit cards on their registered Email IDs. The candidates for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 for Soldier General Duty posts will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Physical fitness test, Medical Standards, and standard entrance test.

For the convenience of the candidate, we have shared the eligibility criteria below:

The age of the women candidates applying for the posts must be between 17 and a half to 21 years.

The upper age limit for the widows of Defence Personnel will be 30 years.

Candidates must have passed class 10 with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject.

The official website to get more information on the recruitment is joinindianarmy.nic.in.