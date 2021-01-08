Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army Recruitment 2021 online application process has started under the Short Service Commission (NT) for the NCC Special Entry Scheme 49th Course (April 2021). Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Become Officer in Indian Army, Selection Without Exam | Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2021 from 08 January to 28 January 2021 by visiting the official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates must note that they can appear for only one of the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, either SSC (NT)-113 Course (Apr 2021) /SSC (NT) (Women)-27 Course (Apr 2021) as CDSE candidate OR NCC (Spl) Entry-49 Course (Apr 2021). Candidates are required to give an undertaking to this effect under the declaration part of the online application.

A total of 55 vacancies are available for these posts (Indian Army Recruitment 2021), out of which 50 NCC are for men and 5 are for NCC women.

Important dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2021:

Starting date for application – 08 January 2021

Last date for application – 08 January 2021

Total Posts – 55

NCC Men – 50 posts (45 for general category and only for personnel of Ward of Battle Casualties for Army).

NCC women – 5 posts (04 for general category and 01 posts for war casualties of army personnel).

Educational Qualification for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidate should have passed with minimum 50% marks from any recognized university. Those studying in the final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the degree course of three/four years in the first two/three years respectively.