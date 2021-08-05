Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Here’s a golden opportunity for candidates looking to become an officer with the Indian Army. The Indian Army has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of officers under the Territorial Army. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts with the Indian Army is August 19, 2021.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in GAIL, No Exam Required | Know Qualification, Eligibility Details Here

Candidates can find the direct link to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 here. They are also advised to go through the official notification of Indian Army recruitment through this link.

Important Dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Start date to apply online: July 20, 2021

Last date to apply online: July 19, 2021

Exam date: September 26, 2021

Post Details for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Territorial Army Officer

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidates should have a graduation degree from any recognized university.

Age Limit for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidates’ age limit should be between 18 to 42 years.

Application Fee for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 200/- towards the application fee.

Salary for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Lieutenant – Level 10- 56,100 – 1,77,500 15500/-

Captain – Level 10A – 6,13,00 – 1,93,900 15500/-

Major – Level 11 – 6,94,00 – 2,07,200 15500/-

Lieutenant Colonel – Level – 12A- 1,21,200 – 2,12400 15500/-

Col – Level 13 – 1,30,600 – 2,15,900 15500/-

Brigadier – Level 13A – 1,39,600 – 2,17,600 15500/-

Selection Process for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Shortlisted candidates will be called for screening (interview followed by written test) by the Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) of the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. The final selection will be based on the tests conducted in Services Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board.