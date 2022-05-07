Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Young graduates who are looking forward to joining in Indian Army, here comes a wonderful job opportunity. The Indian Army has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various posts including that of Chowkidar, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the Indian Army at indianarmy.nic.in. A total of 113 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications Starts For Trainee Junior Officers, Other Posts at mscbank.com| Details Inside

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Health Inspector: 58 posts

Barber: 12 posts

Chowkidar: 43 posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have completed education qualification given below:

Educational Qualification:

Barber : Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in barber’s trade job.

: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in barber’s trade job. Chowkidar : Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Health Inspector: Matriculation or equivalent qualification, and Sanitary Inspector Course Certificate from a recognized Institute.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Age Limit: Candidates who want to apply for the post of Barber and Chowkidar must be between 18 to 25 years of age. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the posts of Health Inspector must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Offline?