Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Young graduates who are looking forward to joining in Indian Army, here comes a wonderful job opportunity. The Indian Army has invited online applications for Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry 46 Course. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the same through the official website of the Indian Army —joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates must know that the last date for submitting the Indian Army TES online application is on or before February 23, 2022. According to the short notice, the Indian Army TES 47 Online Application Link will commence from January 24, 2022. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other details.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online Indian Army Recruitment TES notification out on: January 21, 2022.

The online application begins: January 24, 2022

The last date for submission of online application: February 23, 2022

Mode of application: Online

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 47 Course.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have completed Class 12th in Science subjects (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry) with at least 60% marks. The candidate must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2021. The age of the candidates should be within 16½ years to 19½ years.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

SSB interview.

Medical Exam: Those qualifying for the interview round will have to undergo a medical examination.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 23, 2022, through the official website —joinindianarmy.nic.in.