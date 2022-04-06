Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army HQ 101 Area Shillong Civilian has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) Messenger and Steno Grade 2. Applications have been invited from unmarried male, unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from the Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for a grant of the Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. The detailed notification is available on the Indian Army’s official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.Also Read - From Banking, Indian Army To Coast Guard: Top Government Jobs to Apply This Week

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Job Summary

Notification Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for MTS and Steno Posts, Salary Upto 25500 Notification Date 2 Apr, 2022 Last Date of Submission 1 Jun, 2022 City Shillong State Meghalaya Country India Organization Indian Army Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

MTS (Messenger) – 4

OBC – 2

SC – 1

ESM – 1

Steno Grade-II – 1

OBC – 1

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria, age limit

MTS (Messenger ) – Students who are 10th Passed

Steno Grade-II – Candidates who are 12th Passed and can do dictation for 10 mins of 30 wpm and transcription of 50 mins in English, 65 mins in Hindi on computer.

Candidates who are 12th Passed and can do dictation for 10 mins of 30 wpm and transcription of 50 mins in English, 65 mins in Hindi on computer. Candidates participating in the recruitment drive should not be less than 18 and more than 25 years of age.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Salary

MTS (Messenger ) – The salary will vary from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200

The salary will vary from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 Selected Stenographers will be Rs 25,500.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Screening of Documents

Written Exam

Character Verification

Medical Exam

The last date to apply is set at May 1, 2022 (30 days from the date of publication of the notification).