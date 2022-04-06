Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army HQ 101 Area Shillong Civilian has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) Messenger and Steno Grade 2. Applications have been invited from unmarried male, unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from the Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for a grant of the Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. The detailed notification is available on the Indian Army’s official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.Also Read - From Banking, Indian Army To Coast Guard: Top Government Jobs to Apply This Week
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Job Summary
|Notification
|Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for MTS and Steno Posts, Salary Upto 25500
|Notification Date
|2 Apr, 2022
|Last Date of Submission
|1 Jun, 2022
|City
|Shillong
|State
|Meghalaya
|Country
|India
|Organization
|Indian Army
|Education Qual
|Secondary, Senior Secondary
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
MTS (Messenger) – 4 Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply For Cook, Tailor, Other Posts at indianarmy.nic.in| Check Eligibility Here
Steno Grade-II – 1 Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For MTS Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in; Apply Before This Date
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria, age limit
- MTS (Messenger ) – Students who are 10th Passed
- Steno Grade-II – Candidates who are 12th Passed and can do dictation for 10 mins of 30 wpm and transcription of 50 mins in English, 65 mins in Hindi on computer.
- Candidates participating in the recruitment drive should not be less than 18 and more than 25 years of age.
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Salary
- MTS (Messenger ) – The salary will vary from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200
- Selected Stenographers will be Rs 25,500.
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Selection process
- Screening of Documents
- Written Exam
- Character Verification
- Medical Exam
The last date to apply is set at May 1, 2022 (30 days from the date of publication of the notification).