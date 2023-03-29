Home

Attention Job Seeker! Over 1.55 Lakh Posts Vacant in Three forces, Maximum in …

The Modi government on Monday informed Rajya Sabha that the three armed forces are facing a deficiency of around 1.55 lakh personnel.

New Delhi: The Modi government on Monday informed Rajya Sabha that the three armed forces are facing a deficiency of around 1.55 lakh personnel with the Army accounting for the maximum 1.36 lakh vacancies.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the shortage of armed forces personnel and mitigating measures are reviewed regularly and numerous measures have been initiated to fill the vacancies and encourage youth to join the Services.

Here are some of the Key Takeaways from Bhatt’s Statement:

Currently, there is a shortage of 8,129 officers in the Indian Army which includes the Army Medical Corps and Army Dental Corps. There are 509 vacant posts in the Military Nursing Service (MNS)There are 1,27,673 posts vacant in JCOs and other ranks. 252 vacant posts are vacant in group A among the civilians employed by the forces 2,549 vacancies are there in Group B, and 35,368 in Group C. In the Navy, there is a deficiency of 12,428 personnel. There is a shortage of 1,653 officers, 29 medical and dental officers, and 10,746 sailors Among the civilian employees, there is a deficiency of 165 in Group A, 4207 in Group B, and 6,156 in Group C. In the Indian Air Force, there is a shortage of 7,031 personnel. There is a deficiency of 721 officers, 16 medical officers, 4,734 Airmen, and 113 Airmen of Medical Assistant trade among others. Among the civilians being employed, there is a deficiency of 22 in Group A, 1303 in Group B, and 5531 in Group C.

“Shortage of armed forces personnel and mitigating measures are reviewed regularly by the Armed Forces and based on detailed analysis. Numerous measures have been initiated to fill the vacancies and encourage youth to join the Services,” Bhatt said.

