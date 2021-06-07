Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Every year, the Indian Army conducts a recruitment rally across India to recruit candidates for soldier posts in various categories. The Indian Army has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/Inventory Management and Tradesman. Interested candidates can register on the official website – https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/. Also Read - Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy Announced For 10th Pass, Graduates. Last Date to Apply, Eligibility And Other Details Here

Candidates holding 8th and 10th pass qualification from a recognized board from the districts of Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navasari, Sabarkantha, Vadodra, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahals & UTs of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli are eligible to apply.

Army Recruitment Rally 2021 for Rajasthan

Indian Army is going to conduct the recruitment rally at various locations of Rajasthan including Alwar, Jaipur, Kota, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur. The process of registration for the aforesaid posts have been started at joinindianarmy.gov.in. The candidates belonging to Rajasthan have an opportunity to appear for a recruitment rally. The candidates can register themselves till 27 June 2021. The rallies at the aforementioned locations will be held from 11 July to 2 August 2021. Click here to check eligibility

Army Recruitment Rally 2021 for Punjab

The Army Recruitment Rally will be conducted for candidates from districts of Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala between August 6 and August 20 at 1 ADSR grounds (Opposite Flying Club, Patiala-Sangrur Road), Patiala. Gates will be opened by 0400 hours and closed by 0900 hours on each day. Online registration is mandatory and has opened from June 6 till July 20. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from July 21 to August 5. Click here to check eligibility

Army Recruitment Rally 2021 for Gujarat

ARO Kargil Recruitment Rally 2021

Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of Ladakh (UT) districts namely Leh and Kargil from 24 Jun 2021 to 30 Jun 2021 At Army Helipad Ground, Kargil. The date and venue of the Recruitment Rally are tentative and might be changed. Candidates who have already registered themselves in recruiting the year 2020-21 need to register again as the previous notification has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 25 April 2021 to 08 June 2021. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 09 Jun 2021 to 22 June 2021. Click here to check eligibility and other details

ARO Bareilly Recruitment 2021 Rally

Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Bahraich, Balrampur, Bareilly, Budaun/ Badaun, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri/Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti and Sitapurof Uttar Pradesh State from 07 Jun 2021 to 30 Jun 2021 at Rajput Regiment Centre Fatehgarh. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 08 April 2021 to 22 May 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail on 23 May 2021 onwards.

ARO Ambala Recruitment 2021 Rally

Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible male candidates of districts Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Chandigarh (UT) from 07 Jun 2021 to 25 Jun 2021 at Tejli Sports Complex, Yamunanagar. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 08 April 2021 to 22 May 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 23 May 2021 onwards.