Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Here comes a wonderful job opportunity for candidates willing to join the Indian Army. The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible candidates for its 135th Technical Graduate Course(TGC), which is scheduled to begin in July 2022. As per the short notice issued by the Indian Army, it has invited unmarried male candidates to apply for the post from December 06, 2021. The candidates who are eligible and interested must visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in for more details and can apply online on or before January 04, 2022.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The online application begins on December 6, 2021.

The deadline to submit the online form for various posts is January 4, 2021.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

The total number of posts is likely to be released soon.

Civil/ Building Construction Technology

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical

Computer Sc & Engg /Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M. Sc Computer Science

Electronics & Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Satellite Communication: 2

Automobile

Textile

Telecommunication Engineering: 1

Electronics & Communication: 1

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/Avionics: 1

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Note, candidates should have passed Engineering Degree or be in the final year of Engineering Degree course.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age limit of candidates should be in between 20 to 27 years of age.

How to Apply: Interested unmarried (male) candidates must apply from the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before January 4, 2021. Note, the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cutoff marks set for each Engineering discipline or stream.