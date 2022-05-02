Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Clerk / Officer in JMG Scale I under Sports Quota. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — indianbank.in. A total of 12 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank. The last date to apply for the posts is May 14, 2022. Both Male, Female candidates can apply for the posts. For further details about the Indian Bank Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 40506 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Important Dates to Remember
- The Online Application form begins from: April 30, 2022
- The online application will end on: May 14, 2022
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Name of the posts
- Officer JMG Scale-I
- Clerks
Name of the Discipline and the Number of Vacancies
- Athletics (For track events only – 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m): 2 (Female)
- Basket Ball: 2 (Male)
- Cricket 2; (Male)
- Hockey: 4 (Male)
- Volley Ball (Universal/Attacker/Libero): 2 (Male)
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- Officer JMG Scale-I: Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be.
- Clerks: Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be.
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
To apply for the posts, candidates should be between 18 to 26 years of age. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below: Also Read - Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 12 Posts Before May 20| Check Eligibility, Other Details
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
As per the official notice, there will be a screening of applications, and candidates possessing requisite qualifications will be called for trials in the ratio of 1:10. Selection in Officer Cadre will be through screening of application, the conduct of Trials in the respective sport followed by Interview. Selection in the Clerical cadre will be through screening of applications and conduct of Trials. (Interview will not be there for Clerical Cadre). Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Posts Before May 12| Check Eligibility, Application Fee Here
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale
Pay Scale and Emoluments
- Officer JMG Scale I: Rs.36000 -1490/7 – 46430 – 1740/2 – 49910 – 1990/7 – 63840
- Clerk: Rs. 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42660-3270/1-45930-
1990/1-47920 (20 years)
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges): Rs. 100 + GST
- Other categories: Rs. 400 + GST
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website of Indian Bank — indianbank.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ section.
- Then under the Recruitment of Sports Persons – 2022 section, click on “Apply Online.”
- To register applications choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” enter your name, contact details, and e-mail-ID.
- Fill in the application form. Pay the application fee, if any.
- Save, Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.