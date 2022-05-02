Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Clerk / Officer in JMG Scale I under Sports Quota. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — indianbank.in. A total of 12 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank. The last date to apply for the posts is May 14, 2022. Both Male, Female candidates can apply for the posts. For further details about the Indian Bank Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 40506 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Important Dates to Remember

The Online Application form begins from: April 30, 2022

The online application will end on: May 14, 2022

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts

Officer JMG Scale-I

Clerks

Name of the Discipline and the Number of Vacancies

Athletics (For track events only – 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m): 2 (Female)

Basket Ball: 2 (Male)

Cricket 2; (Male)

Hockey: 4 (Male)

Volley Ball (Universal/Attacker/Libero): 2 (Male)

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Officer JMG Scale-I: Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be.

Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be. Clerks: Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

To apply for the posts, candidates should be between 18 to 26 years of age. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below:

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

As per the official notice, there will be a screening of applications, and candidates possessing requisite qualifications will be called for trials in the ratio of 1:10. Selection in Officer Cadre will be through screening of application, the conduct of Trials in the respective sport followed by Interview. Selection in the Clerical cadre will be through screening of applications and conduct of Trials. (Interview will not be there for Clerical Cadre).

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Pay Scale and Emoluments

Officer JMG Scale I: Rs.36000 -1490/7 – 46430 – 1740/2 – 49910 – 1990/7 – 63840

Rs.36000 -1490/7 – 46430 – 1740/2 – 49910 – 1990/7 – 63840 Clerk: Rs. 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42660-3270/1-45930-

1990/1-47920 (20 years)

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges): Rs. 100 + GST

Other categories: Rs. 400 + GST

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?