Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 220 Posts To Start From This Date

Candidates who are eligible and interested in the job can apply online through the official site of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 220 posts begins on February 16

Sarkari Naukri: The Indian Bank has released a notification inviting applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Officer posts. Candidates who are eligible and interested in the job can apply online through the official site of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. The registration process will begin on February 16 and will end on February 28, 2023.

The candidates must note that the recruitment drive will fill up 220 posts in the organisation.

The application fees is Rs 175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and ₹800 for all others. The payment of fees should be made through online mode.

CLICK HERE FOR Detailed Notification

Indian Bank Job Recruitment 2023: Key Details

Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

The educational qualification and age limit can be checked by candidates willing to apply for the posts through the Detailed Notification

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates

Then followed by interview or written test followed by interview.

The written examination will comprise of 100 marks questions and the exam duration is for 2 hours.

The interview will be held for 100 marks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.