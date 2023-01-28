Home

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2023: Application Form, Salary, Vacancy, Eligibility Here

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 09, 2023.

Indian Coast Guard has released a recruitment notification, inviting Indian male/female candidates to apply for various branches as an Assistant Commandant (Group 'A' Gazetted Officer). Interested candidates can apply through the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 09, 2023. A total of 71 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.

Indian Coast Guard Job 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to Apply Online: February 09, 2023

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy

Name of the post and number of vacancies

General Duty (GD): 40 posts

CPL (SSA): 10 posts

Tech (Engg): 06 posts

Tech (Elect): 14 posts

Law: 01 posts

Indian Coast Guard Salary Here

The promotions to the ranks will be as per the laid down promotion criteria. The pay scales for the various ranks are as per the 7th CPC are as follows:-

Rank Pay Level (PL) Starting Basic Pay (in Rs ) Assistant Commandant (10) 56,100/ Deputy Commandant (11) 67,700/ Commandant (JG) (12) 78,800/- Commandant (13) 1,23,100/- Deputy Inspector General (13 A) 1,31,100/- Inspector General (14) 1,44,200/- Additional Director General (15) 1,82,200/- Director General (16) 2,05,400/-

Indian Coast Guard Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification Here

General Duty (GD): Should hold a degree of recognised university with minimum 60% aggregate marks. (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subject up to Intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum.

Should hold a degree of recognised university with minimum 60% aggregate marks. (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subject up to Intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum. Law Entry: A degree in Law from a recognized university with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Indian Coast Guard Selection Process

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. For more details, please check the recruitment notification pdf shared below.

Indian Coast Guard Application Form Direct Link

How to Apply Online?

“Applications will be accepted only „ONLINE‟ from 25 Jan 2023 (1100 hrs) to 09 Feb 2023 (1700 hrs). The candidates are to login to https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and follow the instructions for registering yourself with e-mail ID/mobile number. The candidates are to ensure validity of e-mail and mobile number at least up to 31 Dec 2023,” reads the official notification.