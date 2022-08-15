Indian Coast Guard (ICG) AC Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released a recruitment notification, inviting male and female candidates to apply for Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. A total of 71 vacant positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will begin from August 17, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is September 07, 2022. Candidates can check the important details, recruitment notification, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Last Year's Cut-Off, Other Details Here

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Registration Dates

The online application form begins: August 17, 2022

The online application process ends: September 07, 2022

Indian Coast Guard AC Vacancy Details

Name of the Branch and number of posts

General Duty (GD)/CPL (SSA): 50 posts Tech (Engg)/Tech (Elect): 20 posts. Law: 01 post

Indian Coast Guard AC Eligibility Criteria

General Duty (GD): Should hold a degree of recognised university with minimum 60% aggregate marks. (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subject up to Intermediate or class XII of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed graduation after diploma, are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of

55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum. Commercial Pilot Licence (SSA): Should have passed 12th class or equivalent with physics and mathematics as subjects with minimum 55% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates who have completed diploma are also eligible, provided they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum. Technical (Mechanical): Should hold an Engineering degree of recognised university in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Mechatronics or Industrial and Production or Metallurgy or Design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Indian Coast Guard AC Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in five stages. They are as follows. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Out For Classes 10th, 12th at cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Stage-I (CGCAT) Stage-II {Preliminary Selection Board (PSB)}: Candidate’s verification, Documents Verification Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB). Stage-IV (Medical Examination). Stage-V (Induction)

Result Declaration: The result of each stage of the selection procedure from Stage-I to Stage-V can be accessed by login into the candidate’s account on the ICG website. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process from the link given below. Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2022: Register For General Manager Posts at fci.gov.in Before This Date

Indian Coast Guard AC Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 as an examination fee. Candidates from SC/ST category are entitled for waiver of the examination fee.

How to Apply For Indian Coast Guard AC Jobs?

Registration of ‘online’ application will be through the Coast Guard recruitment website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.