Indian Coast Guard Navik (General Duty) 2020: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from class 12th pass male Indian nationals for recruitment to the post of Navik (General Duty). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, the Coast Gard’s official website.

The online application process will take place between January 26 and February 2. A total of 260 vacancies will be fulfilled through this recruitment drive.

Steps to Apply For Coast Guard Navik (GD) Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Opportunities’ button

Step 3: Select the advertisement for ‘Recruitment of Naviks (10+2) Entry for 02/2020 batch’

Step 4: Select the post applied for: Navik (General Duty)

Step 5: Click on ‘I Agree’ which will lead to ‘Online Application’

Step 6: Now, fill up the application form

Step 7: Upload the photograph and signature and then click on ‘Submit’

Step 8: A unique application/registration number will be generated; save it for future use

In order to be eligible to apply for the recruitment drive, candidates need to have passed class 12 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognised by Central/State governments, with at least 50% aggregate marks. In addition to this, they should have been born between August 1, 1998-July 31, 2002 (both dates inclusive). However, there is upper age relaxation of five years for SC/ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates.

The selection process will include a written exam, followed by a Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Admit card for the written exam will be available for download between February 15-22.