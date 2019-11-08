Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) Recruitment 2019: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will on Friday close its window for online application for the post of Navik (cook, steward) in the domestic branch. Interested and eligible candidates, who are yet to apply can do so on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, which is the official website of the ICG, till 5 PM on November 8.

However, candidates should note that the website is currently down. They need to keep on checking it and apply online as soon as it is restored. However, the last date to apply could also be extended, if in case the website is not restored on time.

The online application process had begun on October 30. The admit card for the recruitment drive, which will likely take place November end, will be released between November 17-22.

Eligibility criteria for the recruitment drive includes passing class 10 from a recognised board with at least 50% marks and a minimum-maximum age limit of 18-22 years respectively. Candidates should have been born between April 1, 1998 and March 31, 2002 (both dates inclusive). There is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates, in upper age limit.

The selection process will comprise a written test, a physical fitness test (PFT) and a medical examination. It is to be noted that candidates who appear for the PFT shall undergo all tests at their own risk.

Indian Coast Guard is an armed force of India that protects its maritime interests and enforces maritime laws. It was formed on August 18, 1978, and operates under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). However, it is independent of the Indian Armed Forces.