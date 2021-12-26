Indian Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2021: Candidates who are preparing for the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 must note that the admit card for the recruitment of the Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) post will release soon on its official website. According to the notice, the Indian Coast Guard will release the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Commandant on December 28, 2021, on its official website. Those candidates who have applied for the above post can download their admit card from the official website of the Indian Coast Guard, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 7 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in

Candidates must note that the exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of January 2022. Every candidate needs to bring two copies of the system-generated E-Admit card along with a recent identical photograph with blue background. Note, the photograph should not be older than three months.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check and download the results. Follow the steps given below.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021:Steps to Download the Indian Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of Join Indian Coast Guard, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in .

. Visit the ‘ Recruitment ’ section.

’ section. Now click on the link that reads, ” Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2021,” available in the recruitment section.

available in the recruitment section. Enter the necessary credentials such as roll number, registration ID to log in.

After submitting the login credentials, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Exam Centres and Exam Pattern

The exam is scheduled to be held in these centre

Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No-11, 4th Floor, MPT Old Building, Mormugao Harbour, Goa – 403803.

Coast Guard Store Depot, CG Complex, Near Kalmandapam Police Station, GM Pettai Road, Royapuram, Chennai – 600013.

Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (North East), Synthesis Business Park, 6th floor, Shrachi Building, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata – 700161.

Coast Guard Selection Board, C-1, Near Indus Valley Public School, Sector-62, Noida, UP – 201309.