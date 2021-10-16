Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are preparing for the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 must note that the admit cards for the recruitment of Navik (Domestic Branch, General Duty) and Mechanical in Indian Coast Guard for 02/2021 batch have been released by the Indian Coast Guard. The candidates who have cleared the Stage 2 Exam can now download their call letters on the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.Also Read - Goa Public Service Commission Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 19 Vacancies at gpsc.goa.gov.in.

As per the latest updates, the exam for the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021will be held on October 26 at INS Chilka. The admit card for the Stage-3 exam is now available to download on the official website.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Here's how you can download call letter

Visit the official website – joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Click on Candidates Login and enter the required details. After submitting the details your admit card will appear on the screen. You can download it for future reference.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Selection process

For the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021, the selection will be based on all India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III & IV. However, the candidates must note that clearing Stage-I, II, III, IV and satisfactory performance in training is mandatory for recruitment in ICG.

The candidates need to know that the information provided by them regarding qualifications must match with all the original documents such as Class 10, 12 mark sheet, Diploma, Photo Identity Card, Caste Certificate.