Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released a recruitment notification, inviting male candidates to apply for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 300 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process will begin from September 08, 2022. Applicants can submit the application form till September 22, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The registration process will begin: September 08, 2022

The registration process will end: September 22, 2022

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Navik(General Duty): 225 posts

Navik (Domestic Branch): 40 posts

Yantrik (Mechanical): 16 posts

Yantrik (Electrical): 10 posts

Yantrik (Electronics): 09 posts

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Navik (General Duty): 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch): Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). Yantrik: Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 03 or 04 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). or Class 10th & Class 12th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) “AND” Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit

Age: Minimum 18 Years and maximum 22 years.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Applications will be accepted 'Online only' from 08 Sep 22 (1100 hrs) to 22 Sep 22 (1730 hrs). Candidates are to log on to https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept/ and follow the instructions for registering yourself with E-mail ID/mobile number.