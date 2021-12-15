Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: The Indian Coast Guard has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for various posts such as Navik (General Duty), Navik(Domestic Branch), Yantrik(Mechanical), and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Coast Guard recruitment on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The registration process will open on January 4, 2022, and close on January 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 322 posts will be filled.Also Read - DPT Recruitment 2021 Begins For 116 Apprentices Posts; Apply Before Dec 31 on deendayalport.gov.in

Vacancy Details Also Read - JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Apply For Group B, Group C Posts on jipmer.edu.in by Jan 5 | Direct Link Available Here

Navik (General Duty): 260

Navik (Domestic Branch): 35

Yantrik (Mechanical): 13

Yantrik (Electrical): 9

Yantrik (Electronics): 5

Important Dates Also Read - LGBRIMH Recruitment 2021: Apply For These Posts on lgbrimh.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

Commencement of submission of online application: January 04, 2022.

The deadline to submit the online application: January 14, 2022.

Admit card issuance: 02-03 days prior to the exam.

The ICG Stage 1 exam will be held: Mid/End March 2022.

The ICG Stage 2 exam will be held: Mid/ End May 2022.

The ICG Stage 3 exam for Navik(GD) and Yantrik will be held: Early August 2022.

ICG Navik DB Stage 3 Exam Date: Early October 2022.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the various posts must be between 18-22 years. Candidates applying for the posts of Navik (GD) and Yantrik should be born between August 01, 2000, to July 31, 2004 (both dates included). Candidates applying for the posts of Navik (DB) should be born between October 01, 2000, to September 30, 2004 (both dates included). Meanwhile, there are certain age relaxations for some reserved categories.

Pay Scale of Various Posts

A candidate applying for the post of Navik (General Duty) will receive a basic pay of Rs 21700 (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations.

A candidate applying for the post of Navik (Domestic Branch) will receive a basic Pay Scale of Rs 21700 (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

A candidate applying for the post of Yantrik will receive a Basic pay of Rs 29200 (Pay Level-5). In addition, candidates will be paid Yantrik pay of Rs 6200 plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on the nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for various posts must pay a sum of Rs 250 an application fee. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from paying the application fees.