Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from eligible candidates for Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Coast Guard recruitment on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 322 vacant posts. The last date to apply for the posts is January 14, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - IPR Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Several Posts on ipr.res.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Also Read - UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 272 Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in | Registration Begins From Jan 10

Commencement of submission of online application: January 4, 2022.

Last date for submission of the online application: January 14, 2022.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card: 2 to 3 days before the Exam

Indian Coast Guard Stage I Written Exam (Navik GD & DB) and Yantrik: Mid/End March 2022.

Indian Coast Guard Stage I Result: Tentatively within 30 Days after Exam.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts; Apply Latest by Jan 27

Navik(General Duty): 260

Navik (Domestic Branch): 35

Yantrik (Mechanical): 13

Yantrik (Electrical): 9

Yantrik (Electronics): 5

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Navik (General Duty): 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(Navik (Domestic Branch): 10th Class passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik: 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 3 or 4 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). 0r (i) 10th & 12th Class passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 02 or 03 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Age Limit

Eligible candidates applying for the above posts should be between 18 to 22 years of age. However, certain age relaxations will be given to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Know Steps to Apply

Go to the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Fill in the required details. After entering the details, submit the form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Pay Scale