Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Register For Assistant Commandant Posts At joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

While applying for the recruitment drive 2023, a candidate will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 250. Meanwhile, the SC/ST candidates have been exempted from the fee.

The last date to apply is September 15.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has 46 vacancies for the position of Assistant Commandant. Those interested can register for ICG Recruitment 2023 online on the official website of the Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Out of these 46 posts, 25 are for Assistant Commandant (General Duty), 20 for Assistant Commandant (Technical), and 1 for Assistant Commandant (Law). The registration process for the recruitment has begun today, September 1. The last date to apply is September 15. Aspirants will be required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee, although the SC/ST candidates have been exempted from this.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Documents To Be Uploaded

Here is a list of documents needed to register for the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023:

A recent passport-size photograph.

Signature of the candidate.

Left and right thumb impression of the candidate

Class 10 mark sheet or Date of Birth (DoB) certificate.

A valid identity proof like an Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN card, or the Voter ID

A Service certificate or NOC (In case the applicant is serving ICG Personnel including civilians).

The Domicile Certificate of the candidate.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Before being selected, candidates will have to go through several stages including a computer-based examination, the Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), the Final Selection Board (FSB), the Medical Examination, and the Induction. During the entire screening process, all the candidates should keep in mind that they will be subjected to biometrics, photo identification, and document/certificate verification.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: How To Apply For Asst Commandant Posts

Candidates who wish to apply for the Indian Coast Gard’s Assistant Commandant position can take the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: First, visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Step 2: Next, click on the “Join ICG as Officers (CGCAT)” link

Step 3: After that, go to the Assistant Commandant posts 2023 link

Step 4: Register yourself on the website, and log in to apply

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Pay the applicable examination fee

Step 7: Next, hit the ‘submit’ button, and do not forget to take a printout for future reference

For further details, candidates should visit the official website at – https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgcat/cgcat.html.

