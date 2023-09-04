ICG Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins From Sept 8 At joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Home

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Registration for 350 Navik Posts Begins On Sept 8 At joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Candidates between 18- 22 years of age can now apply for 350 Navik posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from September 8.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: The online applications for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik have been invited by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) today, September 3. Male and female candidates can visit the official portal of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in and apply for the posts. They should keep in mind that the registration process will begin from September 8 and the last date to submit applications is till September 22. It is further to be noted that the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 350 Navik posts in the Indian Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Navik (General Duty): 260 vacancies

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30 vacancies

Yantrik (Mechanical): 25 vacancies

Yantrik (Electrical): 20 vacancies

Yantrik (Electronics): 15 vacancies

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post must be minimum 18 Years and maximum 22 years of age. However, for reserved category, the upper age limit relaxation is applicable.

Educational qualification:

Navik (Domestic Branch): For the Navik (Domestic Branch) post, candidates must have qualified Class 10 from an education board recognised by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (General Duty): Aspirants must have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognised by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) to be eligible for the Navik (General Duty) post.

Yantrik: To be eligible for this post, a candidate must have qualified Class 10 from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). Furthermore, he/she should possess a diploma of duration 3 to 4 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) in Electrical/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) /Mechanical / Electronics/ Engineering.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Examination Fee

Individuals applying for the offered post are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300 through the online mode at the time of registration. However, for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, the application fee is exempt.

Aspirants are advised to check the pay scale, reservations/relaxations and other information regarding the vacancies in the official notification by the Indian Coast Guard mentioned below:

Direct link to the official ICG recruitment notification

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Aspirants should be aware that they will be selected based on an all-India order of merit based on their performance. They shall qualify for the written examination, physical fitness test, final medicals at INS Chilka, document verification, and satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka to get recruited for the post.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICG at www.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

