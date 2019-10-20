Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Navik (Cook, Steward) in Domestic Branch (DB). Interested candidates can apply on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, which is the official website of the Coast Guard.

The online application process will take place from October 30-November 8.

In order to qualify for the recruitment process, candidates should have passed class 10th Boards from a recognised board with at least 50% marks. Further, they should be between 18-22 years old (Upper age relaxed by five years for SC/ST candidates and three years for those from OBCs).

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, physical fitness test (PFT) and initial medical examination (preliminary). The written exam will be of objective type, covering subjects like Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness and Reasoning.

Those who qualify the written exam will be called for PFT which will consist of 1.6 km run (to be completed in seven minutes), 20 squat ups and 10 push-ups.

However, candidates undergoing PFT will be doing so at their own risk.

Those who are finally inducted into the force will have a pay scale of Rs 21,000/months plus Dearness Allowance (DA) and other allowances.