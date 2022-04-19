New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday took a decision on regulation for academic collaboration between Indian and foreign higher education institutions to offer training, joint degree, and dual degree programs.Also Read - Class Timing Should Not Overlap: UGC Issues Guidelines For Universities on 2 Full-Time Degree Courses

Talking to news agency ANI, Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman said that an Indian higher educational institution can collaborate with a foreign higher educational institution. Students can physically visit the foreign institution & obtain credits upto 30% of the total credits required for a given program.

"Any Indian institution accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 or in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of Eminence can collaborate with any foreign institution in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking, without seeking any prior approval from the UGC," Kumar said at a press conference .

“The students will have to earn more than 30 per cent credits from the foreign institution under the programme. However, the regulations shall not be applicable to programmes offered online and in the open and distance learning mode,” he added.