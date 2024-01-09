Home

Indian Institute of Mass Communication 55th Convocation On Wednesday

The event will see the participation of IIMC faculty from IIMC New Delhi and its five regional centers at Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu.

IIMC 55th Convocation: The 55th Convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will be held at Pragati Maidan’s Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday 10 January. Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the event and deliver the Convocation address. The ceremony will also be attended by the Chairman of IIMC, R Jagannathan, and Director General Anupama Bhatnagar.

The event, scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM, will see the participation of IIMC faculty from IIMC New Delhi and its five regional centers at Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu.

During the Convocation ceremony, Post Graduate Diploma certificates will be awarded to the IIMC students (from IIMC Delhi and all its centres) from 2021-22 and 2022-23 batches. Further, 65 students from the two batches will be awarded different medals.

IIMC is one of India’s leading institutions that offers education in the field of media and communication. Set up in 1965, IIMC offers PG Diploma courses in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television, Digital Media, Odia Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism, and Urdu Journalism.

