Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for various posts such as Cook Special, MT Driver, Waiter, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post by sending a filled-up application form to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The candidates must apply for various posts within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 188 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Cook Special: 12 Posts

Cook IT: 3 Posts

MT Driver: 10 Posts

Boot Maker/ Repairer: 1 Post

LDC: 3 Posts

Masalchi: 2 Posts

Waiter: 11 Posts

Fatigueman: 21 Posts

MTS: 28 Posts

Groundsman: 46 Posts

GC Orderly: 33 Posts

Groom: 7 Posts

Barber: 2 Posts

Equipment Repairer: 1 Post

Bicycle Repairer: 3 Posts

Laboratory Attendant: 1 Post

Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

To know more about the eligibility criteria, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by the Indian Military Academy. Here is the detailed notification issued by the Indian Military Academy: Click Here

Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

For the post of MT Driver(OG), Lab Attendant, and GC Orderly, the upper age limit of a candidate must not exceed 27 years of age whereas the lower age limit must not be less than 18 years of age. Meanwhile, the age limit for all the other posts must be in between 18 to 25 years of age. However, there are certain age relaxations given to the reserved categories such as SC, ST.

Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

A candidate needs to pay a sum of Rs 50 as an application fee in favour of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Note, the application fee is non-refundable.

Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2021:Selection Procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of merit. The selection process consists of written tests and skill tests. The final merit will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the written test and skill test.