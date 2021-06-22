Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 for SSR/AA Exam: The Indian Navy has released the admit card of the written exam and PET for the post of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit). All candidates can download their Indian Navy SSR/AA exam 2021 admit cards by logging in to the application dashboard of the official website of the Indian Navy i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in. Also Read - Major Feat: First 3 Indigenous Nuclear Attack Submarines to be 95% Made in India

A notification issued by the official website stated, "Written Examination and PFT Call-up Letters for AA / SSR Aug 2021 Batch available for download. Kindly login to Application Dashboard". The recruitment is being conducted to fill up a total of 2500 vacancies, out of which the online applications were invited for 500 vacancies that are for the post of Sailor for AA and 2000 for SSR respectively in the August 2021 batch.

The vacancies will be earmarked in a state-wise manner and approximately 10,000 candidates will be called for the written test, read the notice. The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and the standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level. The question paper will comprise four sections i.e., English, Science, Mathematics, and General Knowledge, and the duration of the examination will be one hour.

All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT (Physical Fitness Day) on the same day and qualifying on it is mandatory. Indian Navy’s PFT will consist of a 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak), and 10 Push-ups.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 for SSR/AA Exam:

Firstly, log on to the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in Next, click on the ‘Candidate Login’ tab on the Homepage Enter your login details and click on submit Your Indian Navy AA SSR Admit Card 2021 will be displayed Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference

The merit list for the Indian Navy SSR/AA examination will be available on the official website on 23 July 2021. The merit lists will be prepared based on performance in the written examination and they will also subject to the qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT). For the AA examination, the top 600 candidates (approx.) on all India order of merit, who meet the eligibility criteria for AA will be issued a call-up letter for the final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka. And, for SSR, approximately 2500 candidates will be issued call-up letters for the final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka on the basis of state-wise merit.