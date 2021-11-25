Indian Navy Admit Card 2022: The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the post of Sailor for Artificer Apprentice, Senior Secondary Recruit, and Artificial Apprentice on its official website.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply For 326 Posts at bankofbaroda.in | Direct Link Available HERE

Those candidates who have applied for the Indian Navy posts must download their admit card from the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The admit card has been issued for Senior Secondary Recruit(SSR) for Feb 2022 Batch and for Matric Recruit (MR) for April 2022 Batch.

Indian Navy Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Visit the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Now click on the ‘Candidate Login’ Section present on the homepage.

A new window will open up.

Now select the Correspondance State, and enter the captcha given.

Following this, a new window would appear on the screen.

Now, enter credentials such as email address and password.

Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The admit card has been issued by the Indian Navy for both the written exam and the Physical Efficiency Test.

Indian Navy Admit Card 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of 2500 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The admit card has been issued for the post of Sailor for Artificer Apprentice, Senior Secondary Recruit, and Artificial Apprentice on the official website.

The recruitment process for the post of Sailor, MR began on October 29, 2021. The deadline to apply for the posts ended on November 2, 2021. Meanwhile, the recruitment process for the post of Sailor, AA, SSR began on October 16, 2021, and its deadline ended on October 25, 2021.