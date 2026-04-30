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Indian Navy Agniveer Exams 2026: SSR, MR Exam Dates out; how to check admit cards

Indian Navy Agniveer Exams 2026: SSR, MR Exam Dates out; how to check admit cards

The Navy has announced the dates for the SSR, MR examinations in 2026. Here's when the admit cards will be released

Agniveers planning to become a part of the India Navy will take to appear for the examinations. Image Credit: PTI

Indian Navy Agniveer Exam Date 2026: There’s great news for young people who dream of serving their country by joining the Indian Navy. Now, the Navy has announced the schedule for the written examination (INET 2026) for the Agniveer SSR and MR positions. This recruitment process will fill the positions of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Matric Recruit (MR), and SSR Medical.

The written exam for Agniveer Recruitment 2026, conducted in computer-based mode, will be held across the country on May 13, 14, and 15.

Updates on Admit Card

Candidates are now awaiting their admit cards. The admit cards will be uploaded soon on the Navy’s official website. Admit Cards are typically released 7 to 10 days before the exam. Students will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials.

The exam is to be conducted in four phases

Candidates will have to go through a total of four major stages:

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Stage 1 (INET Exam) – This is a computer-based online test (CBT). Only those students who pass successfully in this stage are allowed to proceed to the next stage.

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Stage 2 (PFT and Written Test) – The second stage consists of the Physical Efficiency Test (PFT) and another written test.

Stage 3 (Document Verification) – It is during this stage that all the educational and personal documents are set to be verified by the concerned authorities.

Stage 4 (Medical Examination) – It is mandatory to meet the medical standards to get selected as an Agniveer in the Indian Navy.

Standards of Physical Efficiency Test

The Navy has strict criteria for the Physical Efficiency Test (PFT). While male candidates need to complete a 1.6 km run in 6 minutes and 30 seconds, along with 20 squats and 12 push-ups, females need to complete the 1.6 kilometer run in 8 minutes. They will have to complete 15 sit-ups and 10 bent-knee sit-ups.

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Training to be conducted at INS Chilka

Candidates who will successfully complete all stages will be sent to INS Chilka (Odisha) for basic training. This training is a crucial part of preparing Agniveers for the arduous conditions and technical tasks of the Navy.

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