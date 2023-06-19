Home

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Application Process Ends Today at agniveernavy.cdac.in

Notably, the Indian Navy Agniveer, SSR/MR 02/23 application deadline was June 13 earlier. The deadline was extended to June 19. The application edit window will be open on June 21.

The Indian Navy aims to fill up a total of 1,465 vacancies.

The last date to apply for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR 02/23 batch is today, June 19. Unmarried male and female candidates who fit the eligibility criteria can directly visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in and apply for the vacancies till 4.00 PM. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms and make the required changes on June 21 from 9 AM to 5.00 PM. Notably, the application deadline was June 13 earlier. But, the decision was changed and the deadline was extended to June 19. The Indian Navy, with this recruitment drive, aims to fill up a total of 1,465 vacancies. Out of the total posts, 1,365 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR) and 100 for Agniveer (MR) in the 02/2023 batch.

Candidates need to know that applications which are sent in after the deadline has passed will be rejected. It is better to submit applications in advance to avoid the last-minute rush. If you are looking for further details about the educational qualification, age limit, and other details, you can visit this link.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Agniveer Navy 02/2023 SSR & MR’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal.

Step 4: Fill in the application form, pay the fee and submit it.

Step 5: Download the application.

Applicants should know that an examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18 percent GST has to be paid before online application is submitted. The payment can be made through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023: Selection Process

The selection process of the Agniveer (SSR/MR) – 02/2023 batch consists of multiple stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer-based online examination) as well as written examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination.

The Agniveer online exam will have a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. Negative marking will be there for incorrect responses. “For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty,” states the recruitment notice. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the details and check the syllabus thoroughly on the website ahead of the online examination.

