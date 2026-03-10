Home

Education

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2027: Applications from March 14; check eligibility, exam pattern and direct link

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2027: The applications begin on March 14. All other important dates and details have been shared here. Scroll down to read details.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2027

Indian Navy: The Indian Navy has announced the Agniveer recruitment drive for the 2027 batches. It is inviting the applicants to apply for SSR, MR and SSR (Medical) Sailor posts. This is being done under the Agniveer scheme. The interested students will be able to register for the exam. The registration process can be completed between March 14 and April 6, 2026. The process of recruitment will be happening in two phases through the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2026. The interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in

What’s the eligibility criteria?

Candidates, both male and female, are eligible to apply for the Agniveer SSR and MR posts. However, the Sailor posts of SSR (Medical) are open only to the unmarried male candidates.

Alongside, there’s an age-based criterion fixed for the scheme too. For the Agniveer 01/2027 batch, the candidates must be born between December 1, 2004 and May 31, 2009. On the other hand, for the Agniveer 02/2027 and SSR (Medical) batches, they must be born between May 1, 2005 and October 31, 2009.

The educational qualifications for the posts vary too. For Agniveer MR, the candidates should at least be Class 10 pass and have at least 50 per cent marks. For the Agniveer SSR, they must have completed their class 12 with mandatory subjects such as physics and chemistry or have a three-year diploma with at least 50 per cent marks. The candidates for the Agniveer SSR (Medical) exam must have completed their class 12 with mandatory subjects as physics, chemistry, and biology and have a minimum per cent of 50.

What’s the mode of the exam?

The recruitment will start with the test named Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2026. The Agniveer SSR Exam will comprise 100 questions from English, science, mathematics, and general awareness. The exam will be 1 hour. The Agniveer MR exam will comprise 50 questions from science, mathematics, and general awareness and will be of 30 minutes. The SSR (Medical) exam will comprise 100 questions from English, science, biology, and general awareness.

The candidates who pass the written test will become eligible for the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), which may differ for men and women.

Important dates

Event Date Notification released March 10, 2026 Online application begins March 14, 2026 Last date to apply April 6, 2026 Correction window April 10 to 11, 2026 INET 2026 exam May 2026 Result declaration May to June 2026

What’s the application fee?

The interested students will have to pay a fee of Rs. 550 to apply for the exam. This will be essential for successful registration.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.