Agniveer (MR) Recruitment: Indian Navy has ifrom unmarried male and unmarried female candidates (who fulfil eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for Agniveer (MR) posts for the 01/2022 (December 2022) batch. The total vacancies for Agniveer (MR) are 200 (including a maximum of 40 female only). The last date to apply for the post is July 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website– joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Post, Salary, Pay Scale, Age Limit

Post: Agniveer (Sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) – December 2022 batch)

Vacancies: 200 (including 40 female)

Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 per month

Age Limit: Born between 01 Dec 1999 to 31 May 2000

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022:Eligibility Criteria

As per official notification, to apply for Agniveer MR post, the candidate must have passed 10th (Matriculation) Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

The candidates can apply online only on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 25 July to 30 July.

Candidates are advised to fill up correct details while filling the online application. Any updates/ corrections are to be carried out by the candidate before the last date of submission of application. No further correction/ update is feasible after the last date of submission of application. Incorrect declaration of information by candidates, identified at any stage would result in cancellation of candidature. The application may be uploaded from Common Service Centres (CSC) across the country, against a fixed fees of Rs 60 + GST. This facility is entirely optional.

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission Of Online Application: July 25, 2022

Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: July 30, 2022

Date of Written Exam: November 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be based on shortlisting, written exam, subject to qualifying physical fitness test (PFT) and fitness in medical examinations.