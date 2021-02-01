New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for students who want to pursue career in Navy as the Indian Navy has invited applications from students for admission in their B.Tech courses based on JEE Main Score. Once they complete the course, students will be allotted in different branches of the Indian Navy like education, technical and executive sectors. Also Read - Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply For 17 Posts in Executive/Technical Branch | Deets Here

As per the official notification which was issued by the Indian Navy, the official website has opened the link for admission from January 29, and it will continue till February 9. Students can register into the system and apply online from the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. Also Read - Students Demand CBSE Board Exams, JEE Main Postponed; Education Minister Says THIS

Students must remember that who have cleared the JEE Main exams are directly eligible to move to the SSB interview rounds. As per updates, around 900 candidates will be shortlisted for SSB interview. Candidates must note that the interview process will be held from March to June 2021. The interview will be held in Bhopal, Vishakhapatnam, Bangalore, and Kolkata. Also Read - Navy Sailor Found Dead Due To Bullet Injury In INS Betwa cabin

Indian Navy Btech Course Eligibility criteria

Age: As per the official notification, the applicant’s date of birth must be within January 2, 2002, to July 1, 2004, including the two dates.

Education: The candidates must have passed class 12 examination with a minimum of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. For English, the candidate must have scored a minimum of 50% marks.

Indian Navy Btech Course: Application procedure

1) You must visit official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

2) Go to the current section category and click on the link ‘officer entry.’

3) Click on the link ‘Click here to apply.’

4) Register into the system using details like name, age, education, and other personal credentials.

5) Fill up the form by writing all the relevant information.

6) Make payment through the provided gateway.

7) Submit the fee and complete the application process.