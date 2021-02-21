New Delhi: The merit list of Indian Navy’s MR for October Batch 2020 has been released. The recruitment drive was conducted done to fill 400 vacancies of Stewards, Chef, and Hygienist positions. Candidates those who applied for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 can check roll number wise result on the official website of Indian Navy at – joinindiannavy.gov.in. The facility of downloading merit list will be available from 18 February to 19 April 2021. Also Read - Indian Navy Invites Applications For Btech Course | Check Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria Here

The Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 Examination was held in February 2020 and all the candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the merit list by following the step by step guide written below:

*Firstly, a candidate needs to visit the official website of India Navy .i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in.

*Click on Indian Navy MR Merit List 2021 flashing on the homepage.

*It will soon redirect you to the new page.

*Chef, Steward and Hygienist Merit List will be displayed on the screen.

*Candidates can download the merit list for Indian Navy MR 2021 Chef, Steward and Hygienist and save it for future reference.

One can also check the merit list from the direct link here: https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/events/events/current

The selection of the candidates is based on state wise merit of their performance in Computer-based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.