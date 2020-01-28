Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2020: Indian Navy has released admit cards for its Master Recruit (MR) 2020 exam. Candidates who have registered for this exam can download their admit cards between January 28 and February 7 on the Navy’s official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The said recruitment drive is being conducted by the Navy to fill 400 vacancies for the October 2020 MR batch.

Steps to download Indian Navy MR 2020 Admit Cards:

Step 1: Visit the Navy’s official website, i.e joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Login’ on the top-right of the screen

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: You will see your admit card next

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Those who qualify the exam will then undergo an initial training period during which they’ll get a stipend of Rs 14,600/month. After completing their initial training successfully, they’ll be placed on level three of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100).

In addition to this, they will also be paid a Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs 5,200 month per Daily Allowances (DA) (as applicable).