Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications from 10th pass candidates for the post of Sailor (Matric Recruit) for the batch beginning October 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on joinindiannavy.gov.in, which is the official website of the Navy, between November 23-28.

A total of 400 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The Sailors, or the Matric Recruits, will be recruited as Chef, Steward or Sanitary Hygienist. Applicants should be between 17-20 years old as on the day of enrolment.

Candidates will first have to undergo a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a physical fitness test (PFT), and finally the medical exam. The PFT will comprise a 1.6-km run to be completed in seven minutes, 20 squats and 10 pushups. The medical test, meanwhile, will be conducted by authorised military doctors according to the medical standards prescribed as per current regulations applicable to sailors on entry.

Result of the CBT will be published within 30 days of the exam, and 1,200 candidates will be called up for the PFT and medical exam. Those finally selected will undergo training. After training, they will serve as Sailors for a period of 15 years, also called ‘initial engagement.’

The final result of the recruitment drive will be announced on August 21, 2020, for which a merit list will be prepared.