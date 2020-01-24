Indian Navy AA/SSR Recruitment 2020: The Indian Navy has released admit cards for recruitments to the posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) for the August 2020 batch. Candidates can download their admit cards from joinindiannavy.gov.in, which is the official website of the Indian Navy.

Admit cards will be available for download on the website till February 4. The examination, meanwhile, is expected to be conducted in the month of February.

Candidates who are selected for SSR posts will undergo 22 weeks of basic training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Those selected as AAs, meanwhile, will undergo nine weeks of basic training after selection. The job profile of an AA is to work on steam-powered machinery, diesel and gas turbines, guided missiles and other automatically-controlled weapons, sensors, avionic equipment, computers and highly-advanced radio and electrical power systems.

On a related note, the Navy will release admit cards for INET Officer Exam and Matric Recruit Selection, on January 28. These admit cards, once released, will be available for download till February 7.

Those who qualify the INET Exam will then be called up for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview which will tentatively be held in April next year. SSB recommended candidates will undergo a medical examination.