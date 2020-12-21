Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2020: The Indian Navy has issued a notification announcing vacancies for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer as part of its latest recruitment drive. The course commences from June 2021 onwards at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kerala’s Ezhimala for various branches. Also Read - IB ACIO 2020 Exam Notification Released On mha.gov.in, 2000 Vacancies Notified | Check Details, How To Apply

The Indian Navy has invited eligible unmarried male and female candidates to apply for SSC Officer posts.

Eligible candidates can apply by filling the online application for Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 on the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 31, 2020.

The SSC shortlisting of applications for the SSC Jun 2021 (AT- 21) Course will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree along with the preference of entries.

Marks obtained in the qualifying degree by candidates are normalised using formulae specified on the website of Join Indian Navy.

Here are all the details you need to know for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2020:

Important Dates for Applications:

Starting Date of Online Application: 18 December 2020

Last Date of Online Application: 31 December 2020

How to apply online:

Candidates can register online and fill applications starting December 18 on the official website of the Indian Navy – www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Candidates can fill in their details and upload documents in advance to save time during the application submission.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 210

Name of the post:

Executive Branch

SSC General Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre – 40 (38(GSX)+02 (Hydro))

SSC Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) – 16

SSC Observer – 06

SSC Pilot – 15

SSC Logistics – 20

SSC X (IT) – 25

Technical Branch

SSC Engineering Branch – General Service (GS) – 30

SSC Electrical Branch – General Service (GS) – 40

Education Branch

SSC Education – 18

Job summary and details:

Last Date of Submission – Dec 31, 2020

Last Date of Submission – Dec 31, 2020

Eligibility criteria:

Age Limit:

SSC Observer and SSC Pilot – Candidates should born between 02-07-1997 to 01-07-2002

SSC Education – Candidates should born between 02-07-1996 to 01-07-2000

Others – Candidates should born between 02-07-1996 & 01 -01-2002

Educational Qualification:

SSC General Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre – BE/B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks

SSC Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) – BBE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics / Micro Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication / Instrumentation & Control / Control Engineering / Production / Industrial Production / Industrial Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Computer Application / Metallurgy / Metallurgical / Chemical / Material Science / Aero Space / Aeronautical Engineering OR Post Graduate degree in Electronics / Physics. Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII.

SSC Observer- BE/B.Tech in any discipline with 60% marks

SSC Pilot – BE/B.Tech in any discipline with 60% marks

SSC Logistics – BE/B.Tech in any discipline with 60% marks or MBA with First Class or (iii) B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc.(IT) with First class with a PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management or (iv) MCA / M.Sc (IT) with First Class

SSC X (IT) – BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/Computer Engg/IT/M.Sc. (Computer)/MCA/M.Tech (Computer Science)

SSC Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] – BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in streams (i) Mechanical / Mechanical with Automation (ii) Marine (iii) Instrumentation (iv) Production (v) Aeronautical (vi) ) Industrial Engineering & Management (vii) Control Engg (viii) Aero Space (ix) Automobiles (x) Metallurgy (xi) Mechatronics (xii) Instrumentation & Control

SSC Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] – BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in streams (i) Electrical (ii) Electronics (iii) Tele Communication (iv) Electronics & Communication (v) Power Engineering (vi) Power Electronics (vii) Electronics & Instrumentation/Applied Electronics & Instrumentation (viii) Instrumentation & Control (ix) Instrumentation (x) Applied Electronics and Communication (AEC)

SSC Education – First Class in M.Sc. (Maths/Operational Research) with Physics in B.Sc. First Class in M.Sc. (Physics/Applied Physics/Nuclear Physics) with Maths in B.Sc. First Class in M.Sc. Chemistry, ) 55% in MA (English). 55% in MA (History). BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electrical). ) BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Mechanical Engineering. BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks (Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Technology/Information Systems/Computer Engineering)