Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity for those who want to apply for the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy has released a notification, inviting applicants for over 300 vacancies. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the sailor (MR) post by visiting the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates have been invited to fill the posts of a sailor under Matric Recruit (MR) in the Indian Navy.Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 85000 Per Month, Apply Now For 60 Specialist MO & GDMO Posts on crpf.gov.in

The candidates must note that the last date to submit the online application form for the same is November 2, 2021. Also Read - CSIR NEERI Recruitment: Apply For the Post of Project Assistant, Project Associate on www.neeri.res.in. | Check Vacancy Details, Age Criteria

Education qualification– Candidates who have cleared Class 10 from Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, can apply for the post. Also Read - Bihar Police SI, Sergeant Preliminary Exam On December 26; Check Key Details Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned some important details here:

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Important details

Notification date- October 23, 2021

Application start date- October 29, 2021

Last date to apply online- November 2, 2021

Location- New Delhi, India

Post- Sailor (Matric Recruit)

Vacancies- 300 posts