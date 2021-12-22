Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity for those who want to apply for the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the posts of Sailor through Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Matric Recruits (MR). The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the above posts by visiting the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process is going on. The last date to fill the application form is December 25, 2021.Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre Invites Applications For 175 Nurse Posts on tmc.gov.in | Apply Latest by Jan 8

Vacancy Details

Sailor (Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Matric Recruits (MR))

Eligibility Criteria

Direct Entry Petty Officer: 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination.

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination.

Matric Recruits (MR): 10th /equivalent qualified.

Age Limit

Direct Entry Petty Officer: 17 to 21 years as on date of commencement of the course.

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)/Matric Recruits (MR): 17 to 21 years.

How to Apply

The application format has been provided at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application will be received only through the ordinary post. Application received through speed post/ registered post or couriers will be rejected. The application is to be submitted on A4 size paper only as per the given format on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The Applications are to be forwarded to THE SECRETARY, INDIAN NAVY SPORTS CONTROL BOARD, INTEGRATED HEADQUARTERS of MINISTRY OF DEFENCE (NAVY) 7TH FLOOR, CHANKYA BHAWAN, NEW DELHI 110 021 by 25 December 2021.

For more details on the Indian Navy application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: Indian Navy Recruitment Detailed Notification