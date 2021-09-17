Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has issued a notification for the recruitment to fill vacancies for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers. Interested male and female candidates can apply online on the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in. The courses for these posts will commence from June 2022 in Indian Naval Academic (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment 2021 Big Update: Registration Begins Today for Post Graduate Assistant Posts At trb.tn.nic.in

Here's all the important information you need to know about Indian Navy Recruitment 2021:

Important dates

Recruitment notification date- September 9

Online application commencement date- September 18, 2021

Online application closing date- October 5, 2021

Commencement of course- June 2022

Vacancies:

General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre- 45 posts

Air Traffic Controller (ATC)- 4 posts

Observer- 8 posts

Pilot- 15 posts

Logistics- 18 posts

Education- 18 posts

Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)]- 27 posts

Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)]- 34 posts

Naval Architect (NA)- 12 posts

Total posts- 181

Eligibility criteria:

Interested candidates must note that only unmarried men and women will be considered for the posts mentioned above.

Candidates who have graduated or are in the final year, with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA from a University incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities/Autonomous Universities under UGC, Act 1956; IIT Act, 1961; AICTE Act, 1987; NITSER Act, 2007; IIIT Act 2014, or; Obtained a degree in Engineering with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/ college/ institution recognised by the Government of India for the purpose or Engineering Degree/equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities established under AIU, Act 1973, can apply. The candidates will, however, be required to fulfil the educational qualifications stipulated above before joining INA. The candidates failing to meet stipulated educational criteria will not be permitted to join INA, Ezhimala. All SSB recommended candidates would be required to inform their final result of respective degree by 30th April 22 to Indian Navy on the email ID officer@navy.gov.in.