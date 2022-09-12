Sarkari Naukri: Indian Navy has released notification and invited applications from candidates to apply for Driver and other posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can apply for the posts by sending the filled up application form to the address mentioned below.Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam City Slip Released at rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Direct Link, Exam Date Here

The candidates must note that the last date for the posts is 21 days from the date of publication of advertisements in employment news.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Library & Information Assistant Classified as Group ‘B’ (NG): 6 Posts

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) Classified as Group ‘C’ (NG): 40 Posts

Staff Nurse: 3 Posts

Selection Process

All short listed eligible candidates will have to appear in the written examination

The examination will have objective type questions.

Candidates applying for Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) to attend a driving test which will be qualifying in nature.

Where to Apply

Candidates can send the filled up application form to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (for CCPO), Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Ballard Estate, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai-400 001.